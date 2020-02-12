Man freed after van rolls onto side in crash

firecrews rescued a man from his van which had crashed near Cheddar last night. Archant

A man was cut free from his van by firefighters after it crashed and rolled onto its side.

Crews from Shepton Mallet and Wells, as well as a rescue vehicle from Glastonbury, were sent to Ubley Drove, in Charterhouse, Cheddar, 8.59pm last night (Tuesday), after receiving reports of a crash.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found one van on its side and got to work stabilising the vehicle.

"At 9.48pm, the casualty was able to walk from the vehicle after crews used a reciprocating saw to cut through the windscreen so the male could get out.

"The casualty was then in the hands of paramedics whilst fire crews made the vehicle and scene safe."