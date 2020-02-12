Advanced search

Man freed after van rolls onto side in crash

PUBLISHED: 08:38 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 12 February 2020

firecrews rescued a man from his van which had crashed near Cheddar last night.

firecrews rescued a man from his van which had crashed near Cheddar last night.

Archant

A man was cut free from his van by firefighters after it crashed and rolled onto its side.

Crews from Shepton Mallet and Wells, as well as a rescue vehicle from Glastonbury, were sent to Ubley Drove, in Charterhouse, Cheddar, 8.59pm last night (Tuesday), after receiving reports of a crash.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found one van on its side and got to work stabilising the vehicle.

"At 9.48pm, the casualty was able to walk from the vehicle after crews used a reciprocating saw to cut through the windscreen so the male could get out.

"The casualty was then in the hands of paramedics whilst fire crews made the vehicle and scene safe."

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

James Waite nets hat-trick to help Weston record big victory over Wimborne Town

James Waite celebrates scoring the opener of Westons 5-0 win over Wimborne Town. (Pic: Mark Atherton)

Man freed after van rolls onto side in crash

firecrews rescued a man from his van which had crashed near Cheddar last night.

Plan to build more than 50 homes on unspoilt land approved

Plans to build more than 50 homes in Houlgate Way have been approved.Picture: Google Street View

Viking metallers Grand Magus head to Bristol next month

Grand Magus, Left to right - JB Christoffersson (Guitars, Vocals) Fox Skinner (Bass) Ludwig Witt (Drums) Picture: Jens Ryden.
Drive 24