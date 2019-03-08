Crews battle fire in Weston town centre
PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a blaze at two properties in Weston-super-Mare town centre this morning (Friday).
Crews from Weston, Winscombe, Clevedon and Kingswood attended the incident in North Lane at 3am.
Firefighters used three 45mm jets and a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Investigation officers with Avon Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene assessing the properties to try to determine the cause.