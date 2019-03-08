Advanced search

Crews battle fire in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 September 2019

Officers are assessing the properties this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a blaze at two properties in Weston-super-Mare town centre this morning (Friday).

Crews from Weston, Winscombe, Clevedon and Kingswood attended the incident in North Lane at 3am.

Firefighters used three 45mm jets and a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Investigation officers with Avon Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene assessing the properties to try to determine the cause.

