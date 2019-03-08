Firefighters tackle blaze caused by bonfire

The bonfire got out of control and spread to the house. Archant

Fire crews were called out to tackle a bonfire which had got out of control outside a Weston house.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property in Stanley Road, off Ashcombe Road, at 8.24pm on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing black smoke billowing from a nearby street.

Three crews from Weston fire station attended and found a small bonfire affecting the side of a property.

The bonfire had been lit in the garden of the house, but quickly started spreading towards the building.

Firefighters used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Crews then used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots to make sure the fire was out.

The road was closed off to vehicles for half an hour while crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesman from Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.