'Suspicious' fire investigated by police
PUBLISHED: 09:28 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 13 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters and police were called to investigate a vehicle fire yesterday evening (Friday).
Avon and Somerset Constabulary plus Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hurn Lane, in Berrow, at about 6.15pm.
A fire service spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus wearers and one hose reel jet.
"Police were called due to the suspicious nature of the fire."