'Suspicious' fire investigated by police

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene. Archant

Firefighters and police were called to investigate a vehicle fire yesterday evening (Friday).

Avon and Somerset Constabulary plus Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hurn Lane, in Berrow, at about 6.15pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus wearers and one hose reel jet.

"Police were called due to the suspicious nature of the fire."