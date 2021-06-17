News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Crews tackle fire in town centre flat

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:24 AM June 17, 2021   
Longton Grove Road

The fire broke out in a first-floor flat in Longton Grove Road. - Credit: Google

Fire crews battled a blaze at a flat in Weston-super-Mare town centre last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Weston and Winscombe were called to a fire in the first-floor flat of a terraced property in Longton Grove Road.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, one covering jet and one safety jet to extinguish the fire, as well as a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service treated multiple casualties at the scene before they were handed over to ambulance crews.

Avon and Somerset Police and the gas board also attended the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service
Weston-super-Mare News

