Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

PUBLISHED: 18:52 24 February 2020

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Firefighters raced to rescue a woman trapped under a car this afternoon (Monday).

Crews from Weston, Yatton and Nailsea fire stations arrived at the scene just after noon to find a women trapped under a car in Main Road, in Brockley.

The team then used airbags to rescue the woman from under the car.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene.

South West Ambulance Service and Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

