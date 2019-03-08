Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire crews race to electrical fire at village cafe

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 20 July 2019

Crews from Burnham were called to a cafe fire in Brent Knoll

Crews from Burnham were called to a cafe fire in Brent Knoll

Archant

An electrical fire broke out in a village cafe this morning (Saturday).

Three crews including firefighters from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater arrived on the seen at Bristol Road, in Brent Knoll just after 9.50am.

Devon and Somerset fire and Rescue confirmed there was a small electrical fire involving a plug and minor damage to the appliance attached to it.

The fire had been extinguished by the time they had arrived, and crews set about the appliance safe.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Severe delays on M5 after school holidays begin

There are severe delays on the M5 this afternoon (Friday).Picture: Traffic England

Care home in special measures after unsafe rating

Rosewood Lodge Care home in special measures. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Severe delays on M5 after school holidays begin

There are severe delays on the M5 this afternoon (Friday).Picture: Traffic England

Care home in special measures after unsafe rating

Rosewood Lodge Care home in special measures. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win tickets to be a part of the Greatest Showman singalong

The Greatest Showman

IN PICTURES: Weird and wonderful inaugural outside festival in Weston-super-Mare

Theatre Orchard Whirligig event at the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fire crews race to electrical fire at village cafe

Crews from Burnham were called to a cafe fire in Brent Knoll

Friends launch £50k fundraising efforts for Weston theatre

The Aladdin cast and Friends Of The Playhouse group. Picture: Neil Gibson

‘I-Scream’ machine at Weston pier to celebrate Cadbury Flake anniversary this weekend

Westons Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Mercury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists