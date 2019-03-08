Fire crews race to electrical fire at village cafe
PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 20 July 2019
Archant
An electrical fire broke out in a village cafe this morning (Saturday).
Three crews including firefighters from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater arrived on the seen at Bristol Road, in Brent Knoll just after 9.50am.
Devon and Somerset fire and Rescue confirmed there was a small electrical fire involving a plug and minor damage to the appliance attached to it.
The fire had been extinguished by the time they had arrived, and crews set about the appliance safe.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.