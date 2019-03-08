Three people evacuated after fire in Congresbury

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service have been fighting the fire this morning. Archant

Three people were evacuated after a workshop caught fire in Congresbury in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People are being urged to take care as crews and the hose are close to the roadway. People are being urged to take care as crews and the hose are close to the roadway.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Bristol Road at 2.41am and crews from Yatton, Winscombe and Southmead attended.

Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze which had taken hold of a private workshop near the A370.

Firefighters also removed four cylinders from the property for cooling and remained on the scene throughout the morning to turn over and damp down any hot spots.

The incident is now being scaled down but motorists and pedestrians are urged to take care as crews are still at the scene and the hose is close to the road.

Firefighters were called just after 2am. Photo: Clive Burlton Firefighters were called just after 2am. Photo: Clive Burlton

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.