Advanced search

Three people evacuated after fire in Congresbury

PUBLISHED: 09:48 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 19 September 2019

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service have been fighting the fire this morning.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service have been fighting the fire this morning.

Archant

Three people were evacuated after a workshop caught fire in Congresbury in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

People are being urged to take care as crews and the hose are close to the roadway.People are being urged to take care as crews and the hose are close to the roadway.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Bristol Road at 2.41am and crews from Yatton, Winscombe and Southmead attended.

Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze which had taken hold of a private workshop near the A370.

Firefighters also removed four cylinders from the property for cooling and remained on the scene throughout the morning to turn over and damp down any hot spots.

The incident is now being scaled down but motorists and pedestrians are urged to take care as crews are still at the scene and the hose is close to the road.

Firefighters were called just after 2am. Photo: Clive BurltonFirefighters were called just after 2am. Photo: Clive Burlton

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Weston Ladies enjoy wonderful Invitation Day

Invitation Day winners at Weston Golf Club

Rugby: Winscombe 27 Gordano 7

Alec Chase attacks for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Weston receives £1.2million funding to boost town centre’s heritage appeal

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Three people evacuated after fire in Congresbury

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service have been fighting the fire this morning.

Supporters raise thousands for hospice in Moonlight Beach Walk

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists