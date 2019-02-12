Crews fight massive heath fire

Four fire engines were called out to tackle a huge fire on heathland last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Cheddar, Winscombe, Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater attended the blaze in Coombe Lane, Compton Bishop, at 7.50pm.

Firefighters found it difficult to access the affected area and crews requested assistance from an additional pumping vehicle from Wells and an off-road vehicle from Ilminster.

Firefightes used eight beaters to battle the blaze which had broken out in an area of gorse.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service aand Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service worked together to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene afterwards to make sure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.