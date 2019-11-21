Advanced search

Crews tackle chimney fire in Brent Knoll

PUBLISHED: 07:36 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 21 November 2019

Crews from Burnham Fire Station putting out a chimney fire in Brent Knoll.

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Brent Knoll last night (Wednesday).

The fire caused 30 per cent damage to the bedroom.

One fire engine from Burnham attended the incident in Bristol Road at 9.30pm.

On arrival, crews found the chimney was alight and they believed it had broken through the chimney breast and into the property.

A second fire engine was called out to help with the blaze.

The fire had breached the chimney breast in the upstairs bedroom of the property.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service used tools to cut away boarding and panelling to expose the damaged property and to ensure the fire was out.

The blaze was extinguished using one hose reel jet, a safety jet, masks, two thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the home of smoke.

The room sustained 30 per cent smoke damage and the area where the fire occurred was completely damaged by fire.

