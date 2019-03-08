Charity firewalk postponed after bad weather

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A charity firewalk has been rescheduled after being postponed due to bad weather.

The walk was expected to raise cash for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of 11-year-old Mary Collard.

It had to be put off after strong winds were scheduled to hit Weston around the time of the event.

The show will go on, however, with the organisers, Amanda Hunter and Paul Evans rearranging the event for April 12.

It was originally due to take place on March 15.

People can still register their interest to walk across hot coals at Hutton Football Club, in Spring Wood Gardens, at 6pm.

Amanda said: “We would like to raise awareness of bone cancer and money to fund crucial research to prevent anymore families going through the devastation of losing a loved one.

“Mary is at the heart of every event we do and she is the reason we do them, always remembering her.”