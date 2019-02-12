Join firewalk in memory of 11-year-old Mary Collard

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Fancy trying to handle the heat and walk over hot coals to raise money in memory of an 11-year-old girl?

People are being invited to take part in a firewalk to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Mary Collard.

Amanda Hunter, aged 41, and Paul Evans, aged 42, will host the challenge at Hutton Football Club, in Spring Wood Gardens, on March 15 at 6pm.

Amanda, who will be running the London Marathon for the charity in April, said: “We would like to raise awareness of bone cancer and money to fund crucial research to prevent anymore families going through the devastation of losing a loved one.

“Mary is at the heart of every event we do and she is the reason we do them, always remembering her.”

There will be music, fire-breathers, a bar and food stalls and the pair hope to raise as much money as possible for the trust. There are 70 places for the firewalk and the organisers are asking for a minimum fundraising sum of £50.

Amanda and Paul have also confirmed sponsorship from the Grand Pier, Audi and CombiCare so 100 per cent of the funds raised will go to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Search Remembering Mary on Facebook to donate.