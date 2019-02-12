Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Join firewalk in memory of 11-year-old Mary Collard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 February 2019

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Fancy trying to handle the heat and walk over hot coals to raise money in memory of an 11-year-old girl?

People are being invited to take part in a firewalk to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Mary Collard.

Amanda Hunter, aged 41, and Paul Evans, aged 42, will host the challenge at Hutton Football Club, in Spring Wood Gardens, on March 15 at 6pm.

Amanda, who will be running the London Marathon for the charity in April, said: “We would like to raise awareness of bone cancer and money to fund crucial research to prevent anymore families going through the devastation of losing a loved one.

“Mary is at the heart of every event we do and she is the reason we do them, always remembering her.”

There will be music, fire-breathers, a bar and food stalls and the pair hope to raise as much money as possible for the trust. There are 70 places for the firewalk and the organisers are asking for a minimum fundraising sum of £50.

Amanda and Paul have also confirmed sponsorship from the Grand Pier, Audi and CombiCare so 100 per cent of the funds raised will go to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Search Remembering Mary on Facebook to donate.

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

The insect killing 'grenade', which can be used to kill cockroaches, sparked an emergency response in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Church tranforms villagers lives with revolutionary toilets

A team of volunteers from Holy Trinity Church in Weston-super-mare dug biogas toilets at villages in Nepal

Calendar Girls The Musical set for Bristol Hippodrome

Calender Girls The Musical is coming to a West County venue. Picture: John Swannell

Join firewalk in memory of 11-year-old Mary Collard

Organiser Paul Evans with Dale Buckingham from Hutton Football Club and Sue Collard, and her daughter Arabella, and fire walk organiser Amanda Hunter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Half-term fun at Weston Football Club

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists