Changes to bus services in Weston

Published: 3:49 PM September 20, 2021

Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre. - Credit: Archant

First West of England is introducing changes to its services in and around Weston from this weekend.

From Sunday, the Monday to Saturday frequency of Service 1 and Service 20 will be reduced from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes.

The current Sunday and public holiday timetable will continue to operate on both routes until October 24, when it will then be withdrawn for the winter months.

First says the changes 'reflect the usual seasonal flux in demand for these routes at the end of the current summer season'.

Operations director, Chris Hanson, said: “Although we are still running at reduced customer levels compared to before the pandemic, we are seeing these slightly increase.

"The return of students combined with more people spending at least part of the week at their place of work, means we are increasing the frequency and number of some services on key routes.”

Customers are advised to check the revised timetables before travel which are online at www.firstbus.co.uk/bristol-bath-and-west/plan-journey/timetables