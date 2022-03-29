News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bus services impacted as high rate of drivers sick with Covid

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:22 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 2:21 PM March 29, 2022
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

First Bus is experiencing driver shortages due to Covid. - Credit: SUB

First West of England has confirmed its services are being affected by an 'unusually high rate of sickness due to Covid'.

The bus company said Covid is having a 'knock on effect' for the reliability of its routes. 

In a statement, First Bus said: "Similar to many other organisations, we are currently experiencing an unusually high rate of sickness due to Covid. 

"We have as many drivers on the road as possible but there will inevitability be some impact on some services and we want to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may be causing.   

"If you download the First App this will tell you if a service is cancelled and when you might expect the next one. This information should also appear on the real time Information boards at stops.

"We appreciate your patience and be assured we are doing everything we can to mitigate this unusual set of circumstances.

"We have also just announced some significant changes to our scheduled services that will come into place on April 24 in order to ensure as reliable a service as possible and minimise disruption."

