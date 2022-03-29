Bus services impacted as high rate of drivers sick with Covid

First West of England has confirmed its services are being affected by an 'unusually high rate of sickness due to Covid'.

The bus company said Covid is having a 'knock on effect' for the reliability of its routes.

In a statement, First Bus said: "Similar to many other organisations, we are currently experiencing an unusually high rate of sickness due to Covid.

"We have as many drivers on the road as possible but there will inevitability be some impact on some services and we want to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may be causing.

"If you download the First App this will tell you if a service is cancelled and when you might expect the next one. This information should also appear on the real time Information boards at stops.

"We appreciate your patience and be assured we are doing everything we can to mitigate this unusual set of circumstances.

"We have also just announced some significant changes to our scheduled services that will come into place on April 24 in order to ensure as reliable a service as possible and minimise disruption."