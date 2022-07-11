Bus fares in Weston to increase next week

First Bus is experiencing driver shortages due to Covid. - Credit: SUB

Fares on bus routes in Weston will increase by as much as 33 per cent later this month.

The move, which comes into force on July 17, is part of plans drawn up by First Bus to recoup losses sustained during the pandemic.

As part of the scheme, the bus operator will introduce the changes under a new 'Weston inner fare' zone.

From next week, an adult single ticket in Weston will increase from £1.60 to £2.00, a return ticket from £2.40 to £3.20, and a day ticket from £2.70 to £3.30.

The new 'Weston Inner Zone' is marked in yellow for the number 3 bus route. - Credit: First Bus

A week ticket will also increase from £11 to £12. Other areas on the First Bus range will also see more expensive fares.

These price spikes represent a 33 per cent increase on a return ticket and a 22 per cent increase on a day pass.

The new 'Weston inner fares' will be £1.70 for a single journey and £3 for those making two journeys in a day.

The affected services include the number 3 (Asda to Worle Terminus), 7 (Haywood Village to Worle Terminus), 126 (Weston Interchange to Wells via Cheddar), X1 (Marine Parade to Bristol) and the X5 (Marine Parade to Bristol via Clevedon).

Earlier this year, the bus operator also came under fire for axing four bus services in Weston and reducing the 7 and 3 routes in town.

First West of England managing director, Doug Claringbold, said the changes are 'necessary as First seeks to ensure a sustainable town network'.

First West of England managing director Doug Claringbold (inset). One of the new low-emission double-decker buses. - Credit: FirstGroup/Archant

He added: "It is always difficult to increase fares, particularly at this time when people are facing significant challenges with the cost of living.

"However, we have faced issues with our Weston services struggling to cover their costs for some time, and this has been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic on patronage levels and now, by significant increases in our costs.

"As a result, to give our services the best possible chance of a sustainable future, and avoid service cuts in the town after the government’s bus recovery grant funding for operators ends in October, we need to be honest about the level of fares needed.

"Fares in the town are, and will remain, significantly lower than elsewhere in our network.

"We need to pay higher wages to retain and attract staff in the face of an industry-wide staff shortage, so that we can deliver our services more reliable, and we also facing high levels of inflation on our other costs, such as fuel and spare parts.

"Unfortunately, this means we have to make these changes."