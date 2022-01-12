News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

First Bus announces major changes to bus services

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:53 PM January 12, 2022
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Bus services across Weston and North Somerset have been altered due to changes in demand and the Covid pandemic. - Credit: SUB

Bus routes across Weston and North Somerset have undergone major changes in a bid to cope with a national shortage of drivers during the Covid pandemic.

The changes, which will take effect from January 30, are also a response to lower demands and the unreliability of certain services.

First Bus services 2, 4 and 6 will move to a bus every two hours due to reduced demand while the 3 service: Worle - Searle Cresent will reduce to every 20 minutes, Monday to Friday, and every 30 minutes on Saturdays.

Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre.

First Bus' 3 service is one of many to be reduced. - Credit: Archant

First West of England's managing director told the Mercury and Times that these services will continue to be reviewed after the changes are in place.

Doug Claringbold said: “These changes are designed to improve the performance of several key routes whilst ensuring that, with the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant on staffing levels, services are at a level of frequency that we can deliver more reliably.

“We continue to do our utmost to deliver a high level of service and to work with North Somerset Council to manage the network through these challenging times. 

"All services are, of course, subject to constant review and if the situation with staffing levels, customer demand and government restrictions changes, we will take that into account."

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub set for £190k revamp
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
  3. 3 Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations
  1. 4 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
  2. 5 Major plans for Weston Rugby Club ground revealed - including 182 homes and health centre
  3. 6 Roman find in Somerset set for TV feature this week
  4. 7 Puxton Park employee nominated for national award
  5. 8 Weather warning issued for fog across Somerset
  6. 9 Avon and Somerset residents lost £2 MILLION to romance fraud
  7. 10 Free Covid testing vans back on the road in North Somerset

Major changes include the introduction of the X4 service which replaces the X3, X3a and X4: Bristol – Portishead services.

The X4 will operate every 30 minutes throughout the day Monday to Saturday, with a reduced frequency on evenings, Sundays and Public Holidays.

Service X4 will travel from Bristol via Hotwells, Abbots Leigh, Ham Green, Pill, Easton-in-Gordano, Sheepway, Sainsbury’s, Harbour Road, High Street, Combe Road, Avon Way, Weatherley Drive loop (Police HQ), Nore Road, West Hill, Avon Way then onward to Bristol.

Portishead Marina.

The X4 service will not operate via Portishead Marina due to issues with parked vehices. - Credit: Archant

It will not operate via Portishead Marina due to a continued issue of parked vehicles disrupting buses and delaying the service.

North Somerset Council is expected to provide an alternative service as well as the existing stops on Harbour Road and Quays Avenue for the new Service X4.

Elsewhere, following reviews alongside North Somerset Council, the X5 services: Bristol - Portishead - Weston route will be altered.
A stop on the Portway will be added to allow customers to interchange onto services to Avonmouth & Cribbs Causeway.

The new route will operate from Bristol via Hotwells, Portway (stopping at the Akeman Way bus stop on Portway only), Sheepway, Sainsbury’s, Harbour Road, High Street, Gordano School, Clevedon Road, Weston-in-Gordano, Walton-in-Gordano, Clevedon Hospital, Old Street, Great Western Road, Old Church Road, Salthouse Fields, Southern Way, Central Way, M5 then the current route into Weston-super-Mare with the same route on journeys towards Bristol.

More information on affected routes can be found at www.firstbus.co.uk/bristol-bath-and-west/routes-and-maps/route-maps

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The SEE MONSTER will be coming to Weston in the summer.

Tropicana

First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
More than 150 tractors rallied through North Somerset in memory of a local farmer who passed away last year.

Farming

PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer

Carrington Walker

person
Masterplan for 40 homes on Old Bristol Road in East Brent - Clifton Emery Design

Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village

Paul Jones

person
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop

Paul Jones

person