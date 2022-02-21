See Monster plans revealed

An artist's impression of See Monster. - Credit: New Substance

Organisers have revealed what See Monster will look like when it heads to Weston this summer.

The structure will be the world's first and only repurposed oil rig, and is expected to bring around 200,000 visitors to the Tropicana over the course of 10 weeks.

The North Sea oil platform is one of ten major national projects for the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK exhibition funded by the government.

Creative studio New Substance will turn the platform into an interactive art installation focused on reimagining the legacy of climate change.

See Monster will celebrate the Great British weather by drawing on Weston's key location to the Severn Estuary, and aims to 'align with the emerging cultural landscape of Weston'.

The platform's key features will focus entirely on renewable energy, sourcing its power from solar panels, wind turbines, a 10-metre waterfall and solar trees, and a planted garden featured throughout.

An amphitheatre will also be located at the very top of the structure for events and will broadcast the shipping forecast as part of its celebration of the weather.

See Monster will be two metres short of the Grand Atlantic Hotel's height and will include ambient lighting to help dominate the landscape at night.

An artist's impression of solar trees in the garden. - Credit: New Substance

Unboxed chief creative officer, Martin Green, said: "See Monster embodies the ambition of Unboxed to bring scientists, technicians, engineers and artists together to celebrate creativity in a way that’s fun and incredibly important.

"Thanks to the collaboration involved in bringing this once-in-a-lifetime installation to Weston, we can ask questions about

our future in a way that’s playful and thought provoking."

The project hopes to reimagine the future of renewable energy in the UK by bringing climate change to the forefront of discussion.

On February 16, North Somerset Council unanimously voted to approve See Monster's planning application, securing the structures temporary future in the town.

Westonians will be given priority access to the free structure when in opens and an 'extensive learning programme' will be available to educational providers.

An artist's impression of See Monster. - Credit: New Substance

The council's executive member for placemaking and economy, Mark Canniford, said: "Following planning consent, we are excited to see preparations start on See Monster and witness this breath-taking installation start to take shape.

"Hosting the Monster offers an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience and show people what Weston has to offer.

"Weston is rich in culture, arts and heritage and we want to continue to ride the cultural wave that is taking place in the town."

Organisers said in order to avoid congestion when construction begins next month, lorries will be parked at Weston's perimeters until needed.

A temporary park and ride service may also be introduced by the council help cope with the additional visitor parking, and public transport links will be upgraded too.

The venue will open daily from 11am to 10pm.

For the first three weeks, Westonians will be given the chance to visit on weekends from 9am.