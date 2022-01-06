First sneak peek of Weston's See Monster
- Credit: UNBOXED
A first look at the huge North Sea platform to be displayed in Weston has been released by organisers.
The platform - named See Monster - will dominate the town's landscape this summer when the installation opens at the Tropicana.
Leeds-based creative studio New Substance, in collaboration with North Somerset Council, will bring the decommissioned structure to Weston as part of a national art exhibition.
See Monster will celebrate the Great British weather, drawing on the town's unique locality and feature renewable energy sources such as a wind turbine, a waterfall and planted gardens which will power the structure.
Project organisers say the See Monster 'aims to shine a light on the resilience of our forgotten coast', and 'stimulate conversations' about how renewable energy can build a more sustainable future.
Weston will host one of the 10 art installations exhibited across the country this year, delivered by Unboxed: Creativity in the UK.
Construction of See Monster will begin in the spring. When it opens in the summer, Westonians will be given priority access.
