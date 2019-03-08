Weston's first electric lift on display during Heritage Open days

Sam Walker, the owner of Walker and Ling stood by the first electric passenger lift in Weston Archant

The first electric passenger lift in Weston is being exhibited during the Heritage Open Days.

Walker & Ling, in High Street, is welcoming the public to learn about their history through displaying pictures of the department store dating back to 1904.

The store established in 1892, will show the first electric passenger lift based in the store as well as the advertisements made in the 1950s.

Members of the public are welcome to come and hear about the 127-year-old family business.

The national event which has been running since September 13 will be ending on Sunday.

Heritage Action Zone Officer at North Somerset Council, Cara MacMahon said: "We're delighted to work with Historic England again for the fantastic Heritage Open Day events."

For more information about the open days in Weston, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk