Bus service to change after route ‘no longer financial viable’

Yatton High Street.

Bus services through North Somerset will change next month.

The X7 will not travel through Yatton, providing connections to Weston and Clevedon, from April 28. Instead it will run from Bristol to Clevedon, via Nailsea.

However, North Somerset Council has pledged community funds paid by housing developers to enable First Bus to change its X2 service.

It will still link Weston and Bristol, but will operate via Locking Castle, West Wick, Congresbury, Yatton, Claverham, Cleeve and Long Ashton.

The route is likely to be much-needed with Mendip Vale Medical Practice going to build a new surgery off Smallway.

Cllr Elfan Ap Rees said: “I am pleased we have been able to maintain a regular bus service for Yatton following the operator’s decision to withdraw the commercial service.

“This was due to low passenger numbers and, while the funding available to us has secured a service for the next three years, we need local people to support their bus service to ensure it can continue to operate in the long-term.”

The changes do however mean Yatton will lose its connection to Nailsea and Clevedon, while Kenn will no longer have a bus service at all with the exception of the Citistar service 128 which will continue to operate on a Thursday.

The council will holding a drop-in session with First West of England at Yatton Library on April 16 for passengers to collect new timetable information, ask questions or raise concerns.

It will run from 10-11.30am, alternatively, email public.transport@n-somerset.gov.uk