First Stop opens in Weston
- Credit: Ben Smallman PR
Automotive centre First Stop has thrown open its doors for the first time in Weston-super-Mare.
The depot, in Aisecome Way, offers people a broad range of services including tyre replacements, alignment, fixed-price servicing and a fully-equipped MOT bay to cater for modern cars, vans and motorcycles.
First Stop Weston-super-Mare has a bright, spacious upstairs reception area, where people can log-in for free WiFi and work from a dedicated bay while they wait.
There is also a retail space for car and motorcycle products, owing to popular demand.
Centre manager Dan Radford and his three colleagues are all from the local area and Dan said that First Stop’s reputation has grown massively in the region in ‘such a short space of time’.
You may also want to watch:
He added that military-like precision would be applied to all aspects of First Stop’s outputs as standard, after the 27-year-old spent four years in The Rifles infantry regiment of the British Army.
Dan said: “Spending time in the army has definitely given me a sharp attention for detail. Everything we do has to be faultless and this was something that was drummed into me at an early age.
Most Read
- 1 Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19 expansion
- 2 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
- 3 Car lands on roof in Weston park
- 4 VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays to Weston this half-term
- 5 Plans for 60 homes near Cheddar Reservoir approved
- 6 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
- 7 People urged to book up for vaccine as soon as possible
- 8 First Stop opens in Weston
- 9 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
- 10 New name announced for highway contractor
“I gained more skills, more confidence and am a better person for my experiences in the army, and I want this to be reflected in everything I do at First Stop.”
Dan said that after travelling the world, including to Estonia, Canada and Sweden, he is glad to be back home in a town he knows better than any other.
He added: “It is great to work in Weston as I love the place and grew up here. The whole team is local and we know what we need to do to keep motorists coming back to us.
“This is the challenge, as we’re a brand-new centre and have had to build our customer base from scratch. When we see the same faces coming back to us in a few months’ time then we’ll know we’re doing a good job. But from first impressions, I’ve got a really good feeling about the future here.”