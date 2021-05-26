First Stop opens in Weston

Published: 12:00 PM May 26, 2021

Ethan Hammond, Paul Rogers and manager Dan Radford of First Stop in Weston. - Credit: Ben Smallman PR

Automotive centre First Stop has thrown open its doors for the first time in Weston-super-Mare.

The depot, in Aisecome Way, offers people a broad range of services including tyre replacements, alignment, fixed-price servicing and a fully-equipped MOT bay to cater for modern cars, vans and motorcycles.

First Stop Weston-super-Mare has a bright, spacious upstairs reception area, where people can log-in for free WiFi and work from a dedicated bay while they wait.

First Stop has opened in Aisecome Way in Weston. - Credit: Ben Smallman PR

There is also a retail space for car and motorcycle products, owing to popular demand.

Centre manager Dan Radford and his three colleagues are all from the local area and Dan said that First Stop’s reputation has grown massively in the region in ‘such a short space of time’.

You may also want to watch:

He added that military-like precision would be applied to all aspects of First Stop’s outputs as standard, after the 27-year-old spent four years in The Rifles infantry regiment of the British Army.

First Stop has opened in Aisecome Way in Weston. - Credit: Ben Smallman PR

Dan said: “Spending time in the army has definitely given me a sharp attention for detail. Everything we do has to be faultless and this was something that was drummed into me at an early age.

“I gained more skills, more confidence and am a better person for my experiences in the army, and I want this to be reflected in everything I do at First Stop.”

Dan said that after travelling the world, including to Estonia, Canada and Sweden, he is glad to be back home in a town he knows better than any other.

First Stop has opened in Aisecome Way in Weston. - Credit: Ben Smallman PR

He added: “It is great to work in Weston as I love the place and grew up here. The whole team is local and we know what we need to do to keep motorists coming back to us.

“This is the challenge, as we’re a brand-new centre and have had to build our customer base from scratch. When we see the same faces coming back to us in a few months’ time then we’ll know we’re doing a good job. But from first impressions, I’ve got a really good feeling about the future here.”