First tree planted on behind schedule See Monster

Behind schedule See Monster saw its first tree planted on the structure earlier today (August 23).

The tree is the first of many hundreds of trees and other greenery still yet to be installed on the delayed platform, turned art installation.

It had been hoped - after its initial delay in July - that it would be ready for public viewing in time for the August bank holiday on Monday.

Organisers, New Substance and Unboxed, have been unable to confirm a date for its eventual arrival and tickets are still unavailable to book online.

After various setbacks and delays, the 450-tonne decommissioned North Sea platform was finally craned onto its assembled legs in July.

A viewing area was also opened last week which gives people a chance to watch the work unfold, however it is clear to see a lot more work is yet to even start.

The project is one of ten major artworks displayed across the country which hopes to 'redefine conversations on climate change,' funded by the government.

It is expected the attraction will bring more than 200,000 visitors to Weston over the eight weeks its put on view at the Tropicana.

See Monster should be dismantled by December 21 to make way for the popular Icescape event.

Unboxed: Creativity in the UK has confirmed See Monster's exact costs will be made available to the public once the project has been completed.