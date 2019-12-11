Simply the best: award-winning fish and chips to take away - or delivered to your door

Blue Fish Co has just won the 2020 regional Good Food Award for Fish and Chips, thanks to its customers who voted for them. Picture: The Blue Fish Co / Coralie Kyriacou @ 2016 CoralieKyriacouPhotography

Worle fish and chip shop has won a top regional food award. We spoke to the man behind the success, who has brought a convenience store spin to takeaway meals.

This fish and chip shop has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value. Picture: Blue Fish Co Fish and Chips / Coralie Kyriacou This fish and chip shop has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value. Picture: Blue Fish Co Fish and Chips / Coralie Kyriacou

We Brits just love our fish and chips, with 382 million meals sold across the country every year - worth £1.2 billion. Our local fish and chip shops - there are 10,500 of them - use 10% of the UK's potato crop and 30% of all white fish sold in the UK. It's a massive industry - and every shop near you is vying to produce the best fish and chips in the area.

One with a great claim in this part of the world is the award-winning Blue Fish Co, with outlets in Weston super Mare and Worle, which has just won the 2020 regional Good Food Award for Fish and Chips, thanks to its customers who voted for them.

Blue Fish can also deliver takeaway meals from its Worle shop thanks to the special product packaging they use. Picture: Blue Fish Co Fish and Chips / Coralie Kyriacou Blue Fish can also deliver takeaway meals from its Worle shop thanks to the special product packaging they use. Picture: Blue Fish Co Fish and Chips / Coralie Kyriacou

Quality, service and value

The judges said: "Over the last 12 months we have evaluated customer feedback and this fish and chip shop has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category."

Owned by the Hayer family, Ranj Hayer says the Blue Fish Co uses fish from sustainable sources and only the finest quality potatoes, prepared daily on the premises to provide "the ultimate take-away experience".

Takeaway fish and chips

With a staff of 15 across the two shops, including a home delivery team, Ranj estimates Blue Fish is producing 700-900 takeaway meals a week.

"With numbers like that - most of it produced between 5-9pm - clearly our meals are going down well," says Ranj.

"Our fryers have 60-70 years' experience between them so they know what they're doing. It's all in the preparation."

Fish and chips delivery

Ranj explains that Blue Fish can also deliver takeaway meals from its Worle shop - and it works because of the company's special product packaging.

"Traditionally, fish and chips do not travel well," says Ranj. "But we've overcome that by putting the meals in special cardboard boxes. We don't wrap anything in paper.

"The fish and the chips are in separate compartments so the packaging doesn't touch the food and we heat the box to 90C, which will keep the food hot for 25 minutes before there's a drop in temperature, with most of our deliveries within 15 minutes' range."

Online orders - and discounts

Orders can be made and paid for online or cash payment will also be accepted on delivery or collection.

When a new customer signs up, there is an automatic 25% discount off the first order, with the ability to save favourite orders and receive money off deals.

The Blue Fish Co was started five years ago by Ranj and his brother, who set up the Hayers convenience store group around Weston more than 30 years ago.

Food cooked to order

"We believe we've put a retail spin on the takeaway experience," says Ranj. "Everything is cooked to order to ensure the best possible quality. Yes, it means there's a wait - but we will have the meal ready in a maximum of 10 minutes. It's just a short wait, but it's a worthwhile wait for great food.

"At the same time, we've assembled a great team who thoroughly deserve their award."

Orders are available online at www.thebluefish.co Visit Blue Fish Co at 120a High Street, Worle, Weston-super-Mare, BS22 6HD. Call 01934 516037 / 516917 or their other site at Castlemead Shopping Centre, Townsend Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS22 7GF, call 01934 516727.