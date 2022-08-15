Boat sinks off Weston coast

The RNLI and Coastguard was called to help a small fishing boat which sunk off the coast of Weston.

On Saturday (August 13), a 60ft fishing vessel sent out an urgent S.O.S call, after crews got into difficulty near Steep Holm Island.

In their 32nd call out of the year, volunteer crews from Weston's RNLI and Barry Dock RNLI was dispatched at around 9.45am with the help of a Coastguard helicopter.

Both Weston inshore lifeboats, and seven crew members, launched from Knightstone slipway and located the casualty vessel which lost power and was taking in water.

The two boatmen onboard the sinking vessel were unharmed during the ordeal, as lifeboatmen attempted to salvage the boat using a pump.

It was clear the vessel had taken in 'too much water,' however and couldn't be saved.

After 'just a few minutes,' of crews arriving on scene, the boat was lost to the sea as it disappeared below the surface.

A spokesperson for Weston's RNLI said: "HM Coastguard informed the duty launching authority that a fishing vessel was in need of urgent assistance North East of Steep Holm Island.

"The Barry Dock RNLI all-weather Trent class lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187, from Saint Athan, was dispatched to the scene to assist the casualty vessel and crew already at the location.

"Weston's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, with Helmsman Dave Ridout on his first shout since qualification as helm on this type of lifeboat, was the first asset to arrive at the casualty's location.

"Dave brought the lifeboat alongside the fishing vessel, then quickly and safely transferred two casualties off of the stricken vessel.

"The casualties were transferred onto the Barry Dock lifeboat and assessed in case of medical care being required. Despite being shocked by the quickness of how the situation changed so rapidly, they were assessed to be in good spirits and not needing any treatment."

The two boatmen were then returned to Weston's RNLI temporary lifeboat station at Knightstone.

The spokesperson added: "It was a very sad outcome for the fishing vessel, but thankfully we were able to be on scene quickly to assist, and to bring the two casualties back to the safety of the shore and their families.

"They are both very experienced seafarers who were well prepared with their safety equipment and procedures for calling for help and evacuating, which no doubt aided their quick rescue and recovery.

"Remember, if you see anyone in danger at the coast, don't delay. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."