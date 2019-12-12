Get Active directory for fitness in North Somerset

Football. Archant

The cold has set in but there is no excuse to not get active this winter with an online directory of community activities for people in North Somerset.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council has teamed up with physical activity providers to give all the information in one online directory named Get Active.

It offers a host of activities for all levels of ability, ages and interests ranging from bowls and yoga to badminton and dance.

Catherine Devonshire, from North Somerset Council, said: "The online directory is a fantastic place to start if you're thinking about getting more active and healthier this January.

"We want to see the local community get active and involved with the wide range of physical activities on offer in North Somerset."

All Get Active in North Somerset information is available online, with leaflets distributed to libraries, leisure centres and GP surgeries.

To download a copy and activity information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/activedirectory