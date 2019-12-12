Get Active directory for fitness in North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 10:20 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 12 December 2019
Archant
The cold has set in but there is no excuse to not get active this winter with an online directory of community activities for people in North Somerset.
North Somerset Council has teamed up with physical activity providers to give all the information in one online directory named Get Active.
It offers a host of activities for all levels of ability, ages and interests ranging from bowls and yoga to badminton and dance.
Catherine Devonshire, from North Somerset Council, said: "The online directory is a fantastic place to start if you're thinking about getting more active and healthier this January.
"We want to see the local community get active and involved with the wide range of physical activities on offer in North Somerset."
All Get Active in North Somerset information is available online, with leaflets distributed to libraries, leisure centres and GP surgeries.
To download a copy and activity information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/activedirectory