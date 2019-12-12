Advanced search

Get Active directory for fitness in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 10:20 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 12 December 2019

Football.

Football.

Archant

The cold has set in but there is no excuse to not get active this winter with an online directory of community activities for people in North Somerset.

North Somerset Council has teamed up with physical activity providers to give all the information in one online directory named Get Active.

It offers a host of activities for all levels of ability, ages and interests ranging from bowls and yoga to badminton and dance.

Catherine Devonshire, from North Somerset Council, said: "The online directory is a fantastic place to start if you're thinking about getting more active and healthier this January.

"We want to see the local community get active and involved with the wide range of physical activities on offer in North Somerset."

All Get Active in North Somerset information is available online, with leaflets distributed to libraries, leisure centres and GP surgeries.

To download a copy and activity information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/activedirectory

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Inside Weston’s new Starbucks drive thru

New Starbucks drive thru at Airport Roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Polls open for General Election 2019

Voters will go to polling stations today (Thursday).

Weston swimmers make big splash at National Winter Championships

Weston Swimming Club members at the National Winter Championships

Pictures: People took to Congresbury’s annual Christmas fair

Gin Time with Murray and Chris outside Congresbury Arms at Broad Street Christmas Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby: Winscombe make Stroud work for win

Will Pearce runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists