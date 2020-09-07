Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham
PUBLISHED: 07:14 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 07 September 2020
Five people have been arrested following attempted burglaries at shops in Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea.
Just before 1am on Sunday, police were alerted to an alarm sounding at the Post Office in Manor Court, Locking.
A witness had seen a small black car and a light-coloured van drive away.
Officers confirmed an attempt had been made to break into the shop.
At 1.22am, witnesses reported a small black car being driven into the front of a shop in Berrow Road in Burnham.
Nothing was stolen, but a light-coloured van was also reported to be at the scene.
The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers and after a police chase, a silver Ford minibus was stopped in St James Street, in Weston, at about 2.20am and three people were arrested.
A black Citroen C3 was found abandoned in Brean and two more arrests were made nearby.
Two men aged 31 and 27, two 16-year-old boys and a boy aged 17 were all arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries today.
Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5220201968.
