Advanced search

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

PUBLISHED: 07:14 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 07 September 2020

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Archant

Five people have been arrested following attempted burglaries at shops in Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea.

Just before 1am on Sunday, police were alerted to an alarm sounding at the Post Office in Manor Court, Locking.

A witness had seen a small black car and a light-coloured van drive away.

Officers confirmed an attempt had been made to break into the shop.

At 1.22am, witnesses reported a small black car being driven into the front of a shop in Berrow Road in Burnham.

Nothing was stolen, but a light-coloured van was also reported to be at the scene.

The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers and after a police chase, a silver Ford minibus was stopped in St James Street, in Weston, at about 2.20am and three people were arrested.

A black Citroen C3 was found abandoned in Brean and two more arrests were made nearby.

Two men aged 31 and 27, two 16-year-old boys and a boy aged 17 were all arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries today.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5220201968.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Villagers’ plan to honour Ab Fab actress Dame June Whitfield following death

Trust secretary Nigel Lincoln and treasurer Phil Davies with June Whitfield.

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

Woman dies after collapsing at recycling centre

Highbridge recycling centre

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Villagers’ plan to honour Ab Fab actress Dame June Whitfield following death

Trust secretary Nigel Lincoln and treasurer Phil Davies with June Whitfield.

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

Woman dies after collapsing at recycling centre

Highbridge recycling centre

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Football team offers vital support for bereaved dads

Sands United Bristol which offers support to bereaved dads.

Somerset beaten by Bears in rain-hit Vitality Blast clash

Tom Lammonby in batting action for Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Weston will aim to end tough 2020 campaign on ‘positive note’ says captain Davidson

Westons Chris Davidson has held the role of club captain since 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston and Lympsham Allsorts reach final of Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas