Five awards for Weston drama groups production of Cats

The Weston Operatic Society's Cats. Picture: Dylan Cheasley Photography Dylan Cheasley Photography

A Weston drama society has been celebrated for its performance of Cats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Housing plans 2~2 Housing plans 2~2

The Weston Operatic Society scooped up five awards at the David Beach Awards evening earlier this month.

The local amateur group, which will be celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, was praised for the remarkable retelling of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats: The Musical.

The famous West End musical is based on T S Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats.

The show was staged at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, in October last year.

The performance received accolades for Best Creative Lighting, Best Chorus and Best Show.

Ashley Brown also scooped the Best Cameo Award for Old Deuteronomy, and the show’s fantastic choreographer, Adam Ludwell, won the award for Best Choreography.

The group’s next show, Hot Mikado, will be based on The Mikado by W S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan.

It will be at The Playhouse from April 24-27.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available from www.theplayhouse.co.uk