WIN £500 to spend at Weston jewellers

M&S manager Sarah Ware, Gloria Bryant, and Chloe Day of the Mercury. Picture: Martin Slade Archant

The Mercury’s big festive giveaway continued this week, as a Winscombe woman was ‘overwhelmed’ after winning a coveted prize worth hundreds of pounds.

Gloria Bryant, of Southcroft, was the second lucky winner of the Five Gold Rings competition, walking away with a £500 voucher from Marks & Spencer (M&S) on December 6.

Gloria and her daughter Paula made the ‘last-minute’ decision to go late-night shopping in the town centre, and they were rewarded with a ‘bonus just before Christmas’.

The competition is being run by the Mercury in conjunction with Weston Business Improvement District, with a £500 prize to be given away at each of the late-night shopping events in the town centre until Christmas.

The Sovereign Shopping Centre, High Street and beyond enjoyed a busy night, and hundreds of shoppers took part in the competition, but it was Gloria who had her name drawn.

She said: “It’s overwhelming. We were just wandering around and my daughter said ‘listen out for your phone’.

“We were in Wilkos when the phone rang and I didn’t recognise the number. It certainly was a big surprise.

“We’re always coming into M&S and finding something to buy. I think it will be spent on food and clothes for all the family.

“It’s certainly a bonus just before Christmas, and it was only a last-minute decision to come late-night shopping.”

M&S manager Sarah Ware told the Mercury ‘it was absolutely brilliant to be part of Five Gold Rings’.

She said: “It’s a fantastic competition and it was so lovely to see so many people out shopping. Normally it would be quiet, but we’ve been really busy and were thrilled for the lucky winner.”

Two of the four prizes have been given away, but £1,000 worth of vouchers are still available.

The competition continues tonight (Thursday) with a £500 voucher for high-quality jeweller Caboodle up for grabs, and you can enter the draw at the Mercury stand in the Sovereign Shopping Centre – where there is free parking after 5pm.

Town centre manager Steve Townsend said: “Be sure to join us every Thursday leading up to Christmas to enter the competition; we’ve got some great prizes.”