Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

WIN £500 to spend at Weston jewellers

PUBLISHED: 10:16 13 December 2018

M&S manager Sarah Ware, Gloria Bryant, and Chloe Day of the Mercury. Picture: Martin Slade

M&S manager Sarah Ware, Gloria Bryant, and Chloe Day of the Mercury. Picture: Martin Slade

Archant

The Mercury’s big festive giveaway continued this week, as a Winscombe woman was ‘overwhelmed’ after winning a coveted prize worth hundreds of pounds.

Gloria Bryant, of Southcroft, was the second lucky winner of the Five Gold Rings competition, walking away with a £500 voucher from Marks & Spencer (M&S) on December 6.

Gloria and her daughter Paula made the ‘last-minute’ decision to go late-night shopping in the town centre, and they were rewarded with a ‘bonus just before Christmas’.

The competition is being run by the Mercury in conjunction with Weston Business Improvement District, with a £500 prize to be given away at each of the late-night shopping events in the town centre until Christmas.

The Sovereign Shopping Centre, High Street and beyond enjoyed a busy night, and hundreds of shoppers took part in the competition, but it was Gloria who had her name drawn.

She said: “It’s overwhelming. We were just wandering around and my daughter said ‘listen out for your phone’.

“We were in Wilkos when the phone rang and I didn’t recognise the number. It certainly was a big surprise.

“We’re always coming into M&S and finding something to buy. I think it will be spent on food and clothes for all the family.

“It’s certainly a bonus just before Christmas, and it was only a last-minute decision to come late-night shopping.”

M&S manager Sarah Ware told the Mercury ‘it was absolutely brilliant to be part of Five Gold Rings’.

She said: “It’s a fantastic competition and it was so lovely to see so many people out shopping. Normally it would be quiet, but we’ve been really busy and were thrilled for the lucky winner.”

Two of the four prizes have been given away, but £1,000 worth of vouchers are still available.

The competition continues tonight (Thursday) with a £500 voucher for high-quality jeweller Caboodle up for grabs, and you can enter the draw at the Mercury stand in the Sovereign Shopping Centre – where there is free parking after 5pm.

Town centre manager Steve Townsend said: “Be sure to join us every Thursday leading up to Christmas to enter the competition; we’ve got some great prizes.”

More from Weston Mercury

Poll North Somerset MPs back Theresa May in leadership fight

15:38 Tom Wright
Prime Minister Theresa May mads a statement after the result. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

North Somerset’s two MPs have both pledged their allegiance to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Read more

Free parking for late-night shoppers in Weston-super-Mare

10 minutes ago Vicky Angear
North Somerset Council is hoping to make more than £1million a year from the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

Shoppers will be able to park in Weston-super-Mare for free in the run-up to Christmas.

Read more
North Somerset Council Weston-super-Mare

Poll Plans for homes at former Weston Trade Centre site would be ‘harmful’ to area

11:58 Henry Woodsford
Knightcott Road, Banwell. Picture: Mark Atherton

A decision on whether almost 50 homes will be built on an industrial estate will be made soon.

Read more

Ad Feature Expert advice on planning an unforgettable wedding in Weston

11:23 Alan Davies
You can pick seasonal flowers to decorate the venue at a wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

Planning a wedding? The Royal Hotel’s wedding coordinator Haley Montgomery shares her top tips on winter weddings and more.

Read more

Outstanding Weston buildings recognised at Civic Sociey Awards

16:00 Jamie Medwell
Award recipients left to right: John Crockford-Hawley, David Plaister, Stephen McCarthy, Brian Wilkinson, Natalie Curry, Lynda Neale, Steve Warren, Robert Cross, Norman Sharples. Picture: PETER BARRINGTON

Outstanding building projects were recognised at an award ceremony at Weston Museum last week.

Read more

WIN £500 to spend at Weston jewellers

10:16 Sam Frost
M&S manager Sarah Ware, Gloria Bryant, and Chloe Day of the Mercury. Picture: Martin Slade

The Mercury’s big festive giveaway continued this week, as a Winscombe woman was ‘overwhelmed’ after winning a coveted prize worth hundreds of pounds.

Read more

Locking Preschool Christmas fair raises cash for school

14:00 Jamie Medwell
Locking Pre-School Christmas Fair, Alison, Georgie and Ella with christmas gifts 'Hand Made with Love'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pupils and teachers from Locking Preschool hosted a Christmas fair at the village hall this weekend.

Read more

Bonds Wine Bar opens after £10k refurbishment

09:00 Eleanor Young
Staff at Bonds' grand re-opening after a refurbishment. Picture: James Willis-Boden

A Weston bar has had a £10,000 makeover to ‘brighten it up’ and give it a new feel.

Read more

Winner of spoof art Turnip Prize announced

13:00 Jamie Medwell
Collywobbles by artist 'Stroke Me'. Picture: Sub

The winner of this year’s Turnip Prize is a plastic dog on top of a bowl full of jelly.

Read more

Christingles and crafts at messy church event

11:00 Vicky Angear
Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Excited children spent the morning making Christingles during a messy church service in Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Most Read News

Woman dies after being hit by van

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Plans for homes at former Weston Trade Centre site would be ‘harmful’ to area

Knightcott Road, Banwell. Picture: Mark Atherton

PICTURES: Weston Railway Station’s Sunnyside Road entrance reopens

The Sunnyside Road entrance has now reopened. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Bonds Wine Bar opens after £10k refurbishment

Staff at Bonds' grand re-opening after a refurbishment. Picture: James Willis-Boden

Weston body builder climbs Snowdon for charity after cancer diagnosis

Keiran while undertaking the climb. Picture: Keiran Sage

Work begins on new £9million Locking Parklands primary school

North Somerset Council leader Nigel Ashton, Willmott Dixon director director Richard Jones and headteacher Steve Davis breaking ground for Locking Parklands Primary School watched by children from the school. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists