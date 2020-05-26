Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

Five people were rescued from Weston bay yesterday (Monday) as people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather.

Two people became stuck in the mud, while two others were swept away after venturing onto Birnbeck Island.

Weston RNLI was called out to assist the Coastguard just before 5pm after two people became stuck in the mud in an inflatable near Marine Lake in Weston-super-Mare.

The tide was coming in fast, so the crews picked them up, before being called to Birnbeck Island to help two people who had become cut off by the sea.

The beach-goers had tried to walk back to safety but got swept away by the fast-flowing water and were in serious difficulty.

After the crew had helped them into the boat, they received another call from the Coastguard to assist a swimmer who had tried to swim out to help and got into difficulty.

The swimmer was picked up by the crew and all casualties were transferred into the care of Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and the South Weston Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

A RNLI Weston spokesman said: “We wish all the casualties a speedy recovery.

“We just want to remind people that Birnbeck Island is a very dangerous place that still continues to be visited despite best advice.

“At least three lives were saved today by the Weston volunteers. Thank you to all who did the right thing and called 999.

“It is also important to check the tide times before venturing to the coast.”

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team also thanked the Weston Seafront Rangers and the public for their help.

For emergencies on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.