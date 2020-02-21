Five things to do in Weston this weekend

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:47 21 February 2020

From speed dating to messy workshops, everyone can find something to take part in.

With no storms forecast we have put together a few activities and events which may tempt you to leave your house.

- There will be a showing of 12 short films by Disney and Pixar at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, starting at 3pm today (Friday).

The collection includes multiple Academy Award nominees including La Luna, Toy Story and Day & Night.

Tickets, priced from £4.50, can be purchased online at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

- Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue, will have a re-opening event tomorrow (Saturday) from 2-4pm.

The nursery was struck by lightning during a storm last year and has been closed since.

The mayor of Weston, Mark Canniford, will cut the ribbon to mark the event.

There will also be nibbles and entertainment.

- Singletons, aged 25-45, have a shot at finding love this weekend as a speed dating event will be taking place at @Worle in New Bristol Road, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £15 can be purchased at www.speeddatinginthecity.co.uk or call 01179 393207

- The Opera Boys return to The Playhouse, in High Street, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The classically trained foursome will perform show tunes from the likes of The Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman.

The boys have performed in theatres and concert halls all around the world and have provided backing vocals for the biggest superstars including Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

Tickets, priced £21, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

- If you are looking to take your children to try new activities, Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, is holding a messy workshop, on Sunday.

The workshop is a Valentine's slime workshop with sessions running from 10am-3pm.

Tickets, priced £5 per child over the age of four, can be purchased online at www.westonmuseum.org

For a full list of events taking place in and around Weston, purchase a copy of this week's Weston Mercury.

