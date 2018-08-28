Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Andre Rieu in concert. Picture: Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News (11)68417100 manuscarpa@uol.com.br

Christmas festivities have finished for another year, so here is a list of events which you can take part in so as to fully make the most of the first weekend of 2019.

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

n Weston Museum’s Alfred Leete: The Man Behind The Icon exhibition is on display.

The graphic artist and advertisement campaign producer’s greatest works are being shown at the museum, in Burlington Street, on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free and the exhibition ends on January 13.

n January sales are taking place across Weston this month.

Weston Football Club. Picture: Will T Photography Weston Football Club. Picture: Will T Photography

Many retailers in the town are making of the most the January sales – and a great variety started on Boxing Day.

The sales typically end around the middle of January – but others may continue on further into the month.

The Sovereign Shopping Centre, in Weston’s High Street, is open from 9am–5.30pm on Saturday and opens at 10.30am-4.30pm on Sunday.

n Icescape at Weston’s Tropicana will host the Pippin’s Magic Show event.

The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, will be home to the magic show on Saturday and Sunday from 11am.

It will also feature magician Action Pussycat and an ice-skating performance.

The show is free and Icescape will be open until Sunday.

n Weston Football Club will play against Billericay Town FC on Saturday.

The club, in Winterstoke Road, will play against the Essex team at 3pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.westonsmareafc.co.uk

Concession and family tickets are also available.

n Weston’s Odeon and Cineworld cinemas will show Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert on the big screen.

The performance took place in Sydney Australia and it will be shown at the Odeon, in The Centre, and Cineworld, in Dolphin Square, at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Odeon tickets, priced £19.75, are available at www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/weston_super_mare and Cineworld’s, priced £20.70, are available at www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/weston-super-mare