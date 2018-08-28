Five things to do in Weston this weekend

The new year is now in full swing and the Christmas cobwebs have been blown away, with plenty of events to keep you busy in Weston this weekend.

Weston Museum has a jam-packed calendar of events coming up, and there is plenty to entertain families taking place this weekend, be it creative workshops, hilarious theatre performances or a West Country tradition dating back hundreds of years.

n If you fancy brushing up on your knowledge of the town’s past, a presentation on the Skidmore’s during World War One will be delivered by David Skidmore at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on Saturday at 11am.

n A centuries-old Somerset tradition will be celebrated across the county this weekend. Wassailing season has begun, with revellers armed with pots and pans set to rid orchards of evil spirits in hope of encouraging a fruitful harvest of apples. Wick St Lawrence will host the closest wassail to Weston, starting at 5pm at Icleton Farm in Wick Road on Saturday.

n Youngsters keen to learn more about the bizarre life of Henry VIII are certain to enjoy the Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors live show on stage at The Playhouse, in High Street. The hilarious performances will be packed with eccentric tales and funny skits, with showings at 7pm on Friday or 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets cost £15-65 and are available from 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

n With many of the town’s major sports teams playing away this weekend, you may be stuck for things to do. If you enjoy playing pool or snooker, you are in luck. Free coaching is available at Frames Snooker and Pool Club, in Sunnyside Road, on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Top players from the West of England Billiards and Snooker Foundation will be on hand to share their wisdom.

n Creative kids will love the Harry Potter-themed slime and sand art workshop which the museum, in Burlington Street, is hosting on Sunday from 10am-4pm. Children will be able to get their hands dirty and create glittery slime and lava potions. Tickets for the one-hour sessions cost £5 and are available from 01934 621028.