Five Things To Do In Weston This Weekend – Spring fun and sport in the sun

Weston has been basked in spring sunshine for the past few weeks, and hopefully the good weather continues this weekend, with a wide selection of things to do.

Spring shows, a concert, stand-up comedy and some sporting action are among the top picks for Saturday and Sunday.

n Irish folk band The Fureys will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.

The five-piece have been performing across the globe for decades, and their music never fails to receive a rousing reception from the crowd.

Tickets, priced £22-23, are available from 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

n A spring fair will be held on the Bournville at the For All Healthy Living Centre, Lonsdale Avenue, on Saturday from 10am-2pm.

There will be a wide range of activities to enjoy, plus a raffle, tombola and a jumble sale.

Delicious homemade sweet treats will also be served up at the cake stall.

n A fair will also take place at Clarence Park Bowling Club, in Walliscote Road, on Saturday at 10am.

Entry costs 20p, and there will be traditional fun and games to be enjoyed.

n Weston Football Club’s relegation battle continues on Saturday with the visit of Dartford to The Optima Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, at 3pm.

With caretaker boss Mark McKeever at the helm after the sacking of manager Marc McGregor, the Seagulls are hoping for an upturn in form to end the season on a high.

Tickets, priced £3-12, are available on the turnstiles.

n A night of comedy will be enjoyed at the Winter Gardens Pavillion, in Royal Parade, on Saturday at 7pm.

Topping the bill is quirky stand-up Milton Jones, who has made dozens of memorable TV appearances.

Lauren Pattison, Scott Bennett and Steve N Allen will also perform.

Tickets, priced £24, are available from www.westonwintergardens.co.uk