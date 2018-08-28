Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

With the furore surrounding the holiday season finally at an end, many of us will be looking ahead to the weekend for a chance for some rest and relaxation.

However, if you do fancy getting out and about, there is a rugby game, a model train exhibition and a children’s theatre show to distract you from the cold.

n If you have not already gone, this weekend is your last chance to check out the Alfred Leete Exhibition at Weston Museum.

Telling the story of the man who created the famous ‘Your Country Needs You’ poster, the exhibition explores the life and times of Weston-born graphic designer Alfred Leete.

Described as ‘the funniest man in the world’, Leete’s back catalogue also features hundreds of cartoons which capture the absurdity of political and domestic life in Britain in the mid-20th century.

Alfred Leete: The Man Behind The Icon will be at Weston Museum until Sunday. Entry is free.

n On Saturday, rugby fans can cheer on Weston Rugby Club as they take on Exmouth at The Recreation Ground in Sunnyside Road. The match will start at 2.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

n A charity model railway show will take place at Locking Castle on Sunday.

This year, there will be at least 30 layouts on show, which will run from 10am-4.30pm.

The event will be held at The Campus in Highlands Lane and will raise money for Weston Hospicecare. Tickets, priced £2-16, will be available on the day.

n Weston Museum will hold a children’s theatre show on Sunday for children aged three and up.

The Snow Baby, a show featuring puppetry, storytelling and music, will be staged by theatre company Soap Soup Theatre.

There will be shows at 11am and 2pm. Tickets, priced £8.50, are free for children under two.

n A film telling the story of the life of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy will be released in cinemas on Friday.

For a chance to win tickets to a showing at the Odeon in Weston, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Mercury and enter the competition.