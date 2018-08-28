Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 17:38 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 11 January 2019

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

With the furore surrounding the holiday season finally at an end, many of us will be looking ahead to the weekend for a chance for some rest and relaxation.

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy LongWeston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long

However, if you do fancy getting out and about, there is a rugby game, a model train exhibition and a children’s theatre show to distract you from the cold.

n If you have not already gone, this weekend is your last chance to check out the Alfred Leete Exhibition at Weston Museum.

Telling the story of the man who created the famous ‘Your Country Needs You’ poster, the exhibition explores the life and times of Weston-born graphic designer Alfred Leete.

Described as ‘the funniest man in the world’, Leete’s back catalogue also features hundreds of cartoons which capture the absurdity of political and domestic life in Britain in the mid-20th century.

Alfred Leete: The Man Behind The Icon will be at Weston Museum until Sunday. Entry is free.

n On Saturday, rugby fans can cheer on Weston Rugby Club as they take on Exmouth at The Recreation Ground in Sunnyside Road. The match will start at 2.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

n A charity model railway show will take place at Locking Castle on Sunday.

This year, there will be at least 30 layouts on show, which will run from 10am-4.30pm.

The event will be held at The Campus in Highlands Lane and will raise money for Weston Hospicecare. Tickets, priced £2-16, will be available on the day.

n Weston Museum will hold a children’s theatre show on Sunday for children aged three and up.

The Snow Baby, a show featuring puppetry, storytelling and music, will be staged by theatre company Soap Soup Theatre.

There will be shows at 11am and 2pm. Tickets, priced £8.50, are free for children under two.

n A film telling the story of the life of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy will be released in cinemas on Friday.

For a chance to win tickets to a showing at the Odeon in Weston, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Mercury and enter the competition.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare

Weston will play Exmouth at The Recreation Ground this weekend. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hospital doctors attack ideas to scale back A&E

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Win a family membership to theclub at Cadbury House in Congresbury

The spa facilities at Cadbury House.

Brake error blamed for plane accident at Bristol Airport

The plane crashed in foggy conditions. Picture: AAIB

Ambulance worker saves heart attack victim’s life in pub

Natalie Jenkins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists