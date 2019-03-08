Five things to do this weekend: Hospice Knockout

It's A Hospice Knockout in aid of Weston Hospicecare . Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Summer is finally upon us and the sun is shining much more frequently and that can only mean one thing, taking advantage if every hot day.

Luckily, there is always something to do in and around Weston to ensure you get the most out of your weekend.

*If you are looking for something to do on Friday night then there is a Mystery Murder night taking place at the Grand Pier from 7pm.

Participants will be treated to a three course meal while they mingle with the suspects.

Tickets, priced £34.50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

This is an event for over 18's only.

*A free event suitable for the whole family, will be held at the Italian Gardens were the Whirligig Art Festival will be held.

There is sure to be something for everyone from a series of choreographed jugglers to an acrobatic theatre show.

It will be running from noon till 6pm.

*Music lover, there is something for you too.

For the first time, the Boulevard Big Band will be joining forces with harmony chorus from Bristol, A Capella.

They will performing at St Paul's Church, on Saturday from 7:30pm.

Attendes should expected to hear a range of classic and heart-warming songs from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran on the night.

Last year's, Britian's Got Talents, Marvin The Jazzman will also be there so make sure you do not miss out.

*Due to popular demand, It's A Hospice Knockout will be returning to Weston on Sunday.

The fundraiser for the hospice will see 24 teams compete in 10 fun challenges at the Cricket Club, in Devonshire Road.

It will be starting at noon and ending at 5pm.

Find out more on www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/knockout

*And lastly, Sax In The City will be performing live in Grove Park, at the bandstand, from 2:30pm-5pm.

There is a cafe in the park which offers food with gluten free options and refreshments.

For a full list of events happening in the forth coming days and weeks, pick up a copy of the Weston Mercury.