Five things to do this weekend: Halloween and bonfire events

PUBLISHED: 17:16 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 01 November 2019

Bill Kenwright production of EVITA lyrics by Tim Rice music by Andrew Lloyd Webber directed by Bob Thomson and Bill Kenwright

Here in Weston, there is always something to get involved in during the weekends.

Emma Hatton as Evita during her performance of Don't Cry For Me Argentina. Picture: Pamela RaithEmma Hatton as Evita during her performance of Don't Cry For Me Argentina. Picture: Pamela Raith

From firework displays to visiting haunted sites, there is something for everyone.

n Firstly, you can catch the last day of the horror packed event at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, where the Halloween Unfairground will be taking place on Saturday at 7pm.

The event is packed with live scare zones including the Puppet Museum, CarnEvil and House Of Horrors.

Tickets, priced £7.50-17, can be purchased at www.grandpier.co.uk

n Before heading there at night, you can visit Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, where a musical will be taking stage.

EVITA, based on a masterpiece by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, will be performed.

The musical will feature the multi award-winning performer Natasha Green who will take on the life of Eva from her poor upbringing through to the unrest and revolution in Argentina.

There will be a showing at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £17-18, are available on 01934 645493 or visit www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

n Or alternatively, the museum, in Burlington Street, there will be a free Know Your Place session.

Their volunteers will be there ready to teach you about the online resource that allows you to search through historic maps and images.

They will be there from 11am-1pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.westonmuseum.org

n If you are looking for something for the young ones to do on Sunday, there is a science workshop taking place at the museum, in Burlington Street.

The sessions on the day will include frozen animal rescue, fizzing foam, clean mud, foamy rain clouds and magic milk for them to get their hands into.

The sessions will begin at 10am.

Tickets, priced £5, can be bought at www.westonmuseum.org

n Lastly, you can end the weekend with a firework display at the rugby club, in Sunngdale Road.

It will be on at 5.30pm-8.30pm on Sunday.

For a full listing of events happening around Weston, get a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.

