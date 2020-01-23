Find five things to do in Weston this weekend

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 January 2020

There is plenty to do in and around Weston this weekend.

From skating, supporting local businesses to wildlife walks, people of all ages can find something exciting to do.

*Barry Steele and Friends will be bringing The Roy Orbison Story to the Playhouse, in High Street on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The night will be filled with solid gold hits and a range of musicians and singers, to celebrate and commemorate the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends.

Tickets, priced £26.50 can be purchased online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*If this does not seem like something you would be interested in then you can head to the Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, where there will be a toe roller jam on Saturday from 5pm.

It does not matter whether you are the best skater there is or if you are a beginner, everyone is welcome.

Admission, priced £5.50 can be paid at the door and it is £1 to hire a pair of skates.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2NVbHI5

*At the Sovereign Centre, in High Street, Weston Collective will be hosting their first well-being event in collaboration with Oxhouse Fitness Centre.

The event, which runs on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am, supports local businesses.

Plenty of workshops will be on during the weekend too.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheWsMCollective

*The Criterion, in Upper Church Road, will host a Burns Night celebration on Saturday at 5pm.

In tradition with the celebration, there will be haggis, neeps and tatties.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecriwsm

*People can get their bikes marked this Sunday at the Sainsbury's, in Queensway, by officers from the Worle beat team.

It will take place between 9am-3pm.

For a full listing of events taking place around Weston, purchase a copy of the Weston Mercury.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

