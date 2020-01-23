Find five things to do in Weston this weekend

Barry Steele Plays Roy Orbison Archant

There is plenty to do in and around Weston this weekend.

From skating, supporting local businesses to wildlife walks, people of all ages can find something exciting to do.

*Barry Steele and Friends will be bringing The Roy Orbison Story to the Playhouse, in High Street on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The night will be filled with solid gold hits and a range of musicians and singers, to celebrate and commemorate the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends.

Tickets, priced £26.50 can be purchased online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*If this does not seem like something you would be interested in then you can head to the Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, where there will be a toe roller jam on Saturday from 5pm.

It does not matter whether you are the best skater there is or if you are a beginner, everyone is welcome.

Admission, priced £5.50 can be paid at the door and it is £1 to hire a pair of skates.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2NVbHI5

*At the Sovereign Centre, in High Street, Weston Collective will be hosting their first well-being event in collaboration with Oxhouse Fitness Centre.

The event, which runs on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am, supports local businesses.

Plenty of workshops will be on during the weekend too.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheWsMCollective

*The Criterion, in Upper Church Road, will host a Burns Night celebration on Saturday at 5pm.

In tradition with the celebration, there will be haggis, neeps and tatties.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecriwsm

*People can get their bikes marked this Sunday at the Sainsbury's, in Queensway, by officers from the Worle beat team.

It will take place between 9am-3pm.

For a full listing of events taking place around Weston, purchase a copy of the Weston Mercury.