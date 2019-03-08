Five Things To Do This Weekend – sporting extravaganza in Weston

Last weekend was a bit of a washout, but this Saturday and Sunday is shaping up to be an absolute cracker.

Sports fans have an unenviable choice with rugby, football and skittles taking centre stage.

* A fundraising coffee morning for the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, will be held on Saturday morning.

It will take place in Weston from 10am to noon.

* The first signs of spring are clear with daffodils opening up across North Somerset.

Those first shoots will be even more evident in Bleadon on Saturday.

The 45th annual spring show will run from noon to 4pm at the Coronation Halls, in Coronation Hall.

* Cider, rugby, fresh air, walking and raising money for one of the town’s best-loved causes. What could be better?

Weston Hospicecare’s first Men’s March takes place this weekend.

It is the male-version of the Moonlight Beach Walk and will see men lace up their hiking boots and walk 10 miles to raise money for the hospice in Uphill.

Registration at the Grand Pier begins at 11am, before the start at noon on Saturday.

Hikers will take in Weston Woods and Sand Bay on their trip, before ending at the pier for the Six Nations clash between England and Wales at 4.45pm.

Entry, priced approximately £20, includes a free pasty, pint of Thatches Gold and souvenir glass.

For more details, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch

* If you prefer football to rugby, fear not as one of Weston’s biggest matches of the season takes place on Saturday.

Following last weekend’s spectacular against-the-odds win over Torquay United, the Seagulls will hope to carry that performance into their game against fellow strugglers Hungerford Town.

Kick-off for the proverbial six-pointer is 3pm at The Optima Stadium.

* A skittles night is planned for Saturday, to raise money for Birnbeck Regeneration Trust.

It will be held in Worle at The Woodspring, in High Street.

Entry costs £6 and includes sandwiches.