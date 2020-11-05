Flagship development gets go-ahead on council land at Parklands Village

Published: 11:55 AM November 5, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

A proposal to build more than 400 homes on North Somerset Council-owned land has been given the go-ahead.

The council’s executive approved a recommendation to appoint Keepmoat Homes to deliver 425 homes on its land at Parklands Village, including 15 per cent zero carbon homes.

This is the first major residential project to be taken forward by the council as part of its development programme, with a strong focus on quality and sustainability, as well as the use of modern technologies.

Keepmoat Homes were chosen after a year-long procurement process which saw a number of strong bids.

Its successful bid includes 30 per cent affordable housing, 85 adaptable or accessible homes which will provide for people with mobility difficulties, or for those who develop them during their lifetimes, 15 per cent zero carbon dwellings with the remainder achieving 75 to 80 per cent reduction on carbon output electric vehicle charging to all homes.

The developer will start on site by September next year and build at a rate of at least 85 homes a year.

Keepmoat has made a number of significant social value commitments, including at least 20 apprenticeships and funding for local volunteering and biodiversity projects.

Cllr Ash Cartman, the council’s executive member for finance and procurement, said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce Keepmoat as developer for our land. The selection process set out rigorous standards that the developer would have to meet, and Keepmoat met and exceeded those requirements.

“We hope this development will set a new standard for housing in North Somerset, showing that it is possible to deliver large numbers of homes at the same time as securing quality and improved sustainability and delivering affordable housing. I am especially pleased to see that 15 per cent will be zero carbon homes.”

The council site secured outline planning consent for 700 homes in 2017. This first phase of 425 homes has been assisted by a £9.8million grant from the Homes England Local Authority Accelerated Construction Fund, which is helping to pay for the North South Link Road which will form the main route through Parklands Village, strategic utilities and early groundworks.

The money has also covered the costs of the developer selection process, which has been supported by specialist consultants at Jones Lang Lasalle and Bevan Brittan.

Dan Haines, Regional Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re delighted to be working with North Somerset Council to deliver 425 high quality new, sustainable homes on the Parklands Village development. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work in partnership with North Somerset Council to create what will become a thriving new community.”