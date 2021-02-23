Flood alleviation scheme on outskirts of Weston completed

Published: 4:00 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM February 23, 2021

A major £1.3million scheme which will protect the outskirts of Weston from future flooding has been completed.

Improvements to Summer Lane Ponds and surrounding ditches in Locking Castle, started in July and aim to protect 94 homes and businesses at risk from flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

The works, which were completed by North Somerset Council contractors Skanska, will provide properties in the area with a protection level of a ‘once in 200 years’ flood event.

The scheme involved raising the embankments around the fishing pond and existing, usually dry, overflow pond, and building new embankments around a new, usually dry, additional overflow pond.

All the ponds have been connected together with large pipes. The ditches between Plumley Park and the A370 have also been linked together by putting a new pipe under Bransby Way to allow water to flow under Somerset Avenue into the North Somerset levels.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council’s executive member for climate emergency and environment, said: "It's awful for anyone who suffers flooding.

"The council takes this very seriously and we're pleased to see the completion of this major scheme that will significantly reduce the risk of flooding in this area of Locking Castle.

"We have been working hard to address problems in areas with known flood risk and have completed many schemes across North Somerset in the past few years.

“We have worked closely with our contractors Skanska to respond to current government guidelines and adapt our project plans in order to get the scheme completed.

“This scheme is a great example of collaborative working, with funding coming from the Environment Agency, the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, North Somerset Council and Wessex Water.”

The paths through Plumley Park have now reopened with the embankment areas fenced off to allow the ground to recover and the grass seed to grow.

The pond was built in the 19th century when stone was quarried by Great Western Railway to construct the line between Bristol and Weston.

The site has been a popular spot for fishing and wildlife watching for many years.