Flood alert for Weston-super-Mare and surrounding areas

PUBLISHED: 16:43 19 February 2019

High Tide at Anchor Head. Picture: Brian Urch

People are warned to take care after a flood warning was issued for Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Environmental Agency has warned people to be wary in Weston, Uphill, Sand Bay, Kewstoke, Burnham-on-Sea and in Kingston Seymour as tides are expected to be higher than usual.

An agency spokesman said: “Moderately low pressure will cause sea levels to be higher than forecasted.

“As a result up-shore flooding may occur affecting coastal areas.”

People are being warned to take care tomorrow around 7.59am and 7.45pm when high water is due.

There will be force four winds in the morning and force three winds in the evening from a southerly direction.

