Banwell couple's home affected by years of flood water damage

Published: 10:30 AM February 3, 2021 Updated: 2:23 PM February 12, 2021

Lorraine and Tom Ellis near the problematic zebra crossing outside their home - Credit: Paul James

An elderly couple from Banwell is appealing for urgent action to prevent more water damage to their home which they say happens every time it rains.

Tom and Lorraine Ellis, of West Street, say they have had to replace their front door, two windows; and also needed some internal plastering on their home over the past 13 years, due to the amount of rain water which hits their housee during heavy rainfalls.

Their neighbour Paul, says he is becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare as they are ‘terrified’ every time it starts to rain.

They believe the problem is cause by the raised zebra crossing outside their front door, which causes water to collect and then batter their house when a car, lorry or bus drives through.

Paul said: “Tom and Lorraine are in their 70s, they shouldn’t have to put up with this at their age.

“They have contacted the council on several occasions about a raised zebra crossing outside their house.

“When it rains, and it rains a lot, the pavement and road floods, the raised zebra crossing acts as a dam and stops the flow of water from one drain to the another.”

Tom Ellis said: “It is like having a bucket of water thrown over the front of my house every time a car, lorry, or bus goes through.

“Also, children have to dodge the wave of water as they make their way to and from school.”

Lorraine added: “I am terrified every time it rains, I keep running to the window, you have to be here to realise the amount of water that comes over our home.”

The couple is appealing for traffic calming measures to slow vehicles down before they reach the crossing.

Cllr Karin Haverson, who represents Banwell for North Somerset Council, said: "I am aware of the matter and raised it with highways. They are looking into it. There are major issues needing heavy duty work and they're not sure how to tackle it."