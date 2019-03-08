Gallery

PICTURES: Church holds flower festival and concert

Glen Browne and Carol Legge enjoying the displays at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A parish church was full of colour at the weekend.

Shelia Inglis with one of the displays at Flower festival at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The doors to St Barnabas Church, in Claverham, were flung open for everybody to enjoy a two-day flower festival.

The congregation had worked hard to grow beautiful flowers and to decorate the church, in Jasmine Lane.

The church was open for people to browse on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

It was filled with music on Saturday night for a concert, before a service rounded off the weekend's activities on Sunday afternoon.

St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The songs of praise event brought the curtain down on a busy weekend for parishoners.

The church holds a coffee morning on the first Saturday of each month, with the next event being on November 2, starting at 10.30am and running until noon.