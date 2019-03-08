Advanced search

PICTURES: Church holds flower festival and concert

PUBLISHED: 14:58 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 08 October 2019

Glen Browne and Carol Legge enjoying the displays at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Glen Browne and Carol Legge enjoying the displays at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A parish church was full of colour at the weekend.

Shelia Inglis with one of the displays at Flower festival at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONShelia Inglis with one of the displays at Flower festival at St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The doors to St Barnabas Church, in Claverham, were flung open for everybody to enjoy a two-day flower festival.

The congregation had worked hard to grow beautiful flowers and to decorate the church, in Jasmine Lane.

The church was open for people to browse on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

It was filled with music on Saturday night for a concert, before a service rounded off the weekend's activities on Sunday afternoon.

St Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSt Barnabus Church flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The songs of praise event brought the curtain down on a busy weekend for parishoners.

The church holds a coffee morning on the first Saturday of each month, with the next event being on November 2, starting at 10.30am and running until noon.

Organiser Brenda Styles with Keith Henry looking around the church. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOrganiser Brenda Styles with Keith Henry looking around the church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

