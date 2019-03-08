Advanced search

Flu vaccinations available at drop-in clinics

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 November 2019

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Archant

Drop-in clinics are available in North Somerset for children who missed their flu vaccinations in school.

The North Somerset Community Partnership and Sirona care and health began their annual flu immunisation programme in schools earlier this month.

Children from reception to year six are eligible for the vaccine, which helps to protect them against the flu virus.

Parents are reminded to complete the consent forms and return them to school.

Any children who were unwell or absent when the vaccinations took place at their school can attend one of the drop-in clinics.

Children and young people up to the age of 17 who attend special educational needs schools will also be offered the vaccine.

Details of the clinics can be found at www.nscphealth.co.uk and parents and carers will need to contact the immunisation team on 01275 373104 to book a place.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boss ‘can’t wait’ for Weston’s match with Hartley Wintney

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

Darren Crompton has hailed his side after securing their third win in a row to go top

Head coach Darren Crompton watches on as Weston beat Launceston 32-13 to go top. Picture: JOSH THOMAS

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Flu vaccinations available at drop-in clinics

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Cricket: Gregory looking for T20 licence

Lewis Gregory of Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists