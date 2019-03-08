Flu vaccinations available at drop-in clinics

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine. Archant

Drop-in clinics are available in North Somerset for children who missed their flu vaccinations in school.

The North Somerset Community Partnership and Sirona care and health began their annual flu immunisation programme in schools earlier this month.

Children from reception to year six are eligible for the vaccine, which helps to protect them against the flu virus.

Parents are reminded to complete the consent forms and return them to school.

Any children who were unwell or absent when the vaccinations took place at their school can attend one of the drop-in clinics.

Children and young people up to the age of 17 who attend special educational needs schools will also be offered the vaccine.

Details of the clinics can be found at www.nscphealth.co.uk and parents and carers will need to contact the immunisation team on 01275 373104 to book a place.