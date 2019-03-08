Flu vaccinations starting in schools

Schoolchildren across North Somerset are being vaccinated against the flu.

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Parents are encouraged to fill in the permission forms and return them to school.

The immunisation programme is being carried out by North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) and Sirona care and health.

Pupils from reception up to year six are eligible for the vaccine, which is administered as a nasal spray.

Pupils up to the age of 17 who attend special schools are also eligible.

Sue Hoyles, immunisation nurse with the NSCP, said: "The flu vaccination is really important for young children, who are more susceptible to the virus.

"Flu can make children very ill and in extreme cases death is possible.

"By vaccinating their child, parents are offering the best possible protection.

"Receiving the flu vaccine has historically reduced sickness levels in schools and workplaces."