Advanced search

Flu vaccinations starting in schools

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 October 2019

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Archant

Schoolchildren across North Somerset are being vaccinated against the flu.

Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.Children in reception up to year six are eligible for the free vaccine.

Parents are encouraged to fill in the permission forms and return them to school.

The immunisation programme is being carried out by North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) and Sirona care and health.

Pupils from reception up to year six are eligible for the vaccine, which is administered as a nasal spray.

Pupils up to the age of 17 who attend special schools are also eligible.

Sue Hoyles, immunisation nurse with the NSCP, said: "The flu vaccination is really important for young children, who are more susceptible to the virus.

"Flu can make children very ill and in extreme cases death is possible.

"By vaccinating their child, parents are offering the best possible protection.

"Receiving the flu vaccine has historically reduced sickness levels in schools and workplaces."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

‘Progress’ on new £3.2million Weston town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston 1-4 Kingstonian: Seagulls FA Cup dream dead after disappointing defeat

Weston were defeated 4-1 by Kingstonian. Picture: Mark Atherton

Mental health campaign launched

The platform enables people to create a personalised action plan recommending ways to deal with stress, boost mood and improve sleep.

Extra police officers for Avon and Somerset

FA CUP: Weston host Kingstonian in replay tonight with first round dream and £17.5k on the line

Scott Laird scored for Weston on Saturday. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Talks between council and health chiefs over GP surgery for Locking Parklands

North Somerset Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists