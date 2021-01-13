‘Follow lockdown guidance to save lives’

Published: 4:00 PM January 13, 2021

Areas of Somerset have recorded above-average coronavirus cases in the days leading up to England's third national lockdown.

Councils are urging people to adhere to the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions to alleviate pressure on the NHS and save lives.

The news comes as areas of Somerset have recorded above-average coronavirus cases in the days leading up to England's third national lockdown implemented on January 6.

In the latest government coronavirus figures, which recorded positive cases in the seven days to January 7, Cheddar and Axbridge recorded 51 cases, 37 in Wedmore and Mark and, slightly below the national average but with cases still rising, 53 in Berrow and Brent Knoll.

Cheddar Parish Council says the amount of recorded coronavirus cases in the village is ‘concerning’ and is reminding everyone to follow the latest lockdown guidance.

Its spokesman said: “The parish council understands the importance of outdoor exercise for wellbeing, but we would urge that people should not travel outside their local area.

“The most important action we can all take is to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Coronavirus cases in Cheddar and Axbridge have fallen by nearly 30 per cent compared to the week previous when more than 70 positive cases were confirmed in these areas.



The district authority for Berrow and Brent Knoll, Sedgemoor District Council, said government lockdown restrictions are crucial to controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Its spokesman said: “We urge all residents to follow the government’s stay at home advice. The fewer people infected will lessen the pressure on the NHS and save lives.

“If you to have to go out, please remember your mask, social distance yourself from others and wash your hands thoroughly when you get home. Self-isolating correctly also plays a vital part to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We know this is tough, but it is crucial to help control the spread of the virus and it will bring our numbers back down.”

In the seven days to January 6, Sedgemoor recorded 559 cases and has a case rate of 453.8 per 100,000 in the population. Mendip recorded 311 positive cases in the same timeframe and has a case rate of 269.1 per 100,000 in the population.

For more information about the government’s latest lockdown restrictions, log-on to www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home