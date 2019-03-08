Pictures: Foodies flock to Eat: Burnham

Becca and Emily from Crumpet Cakes

The wet weather did not deter hundreds of hungry foodies from attending a bi-annual town food festival.

The Glastonbury Cheese Company

Eat: Burnham returned to the town centre on Saturday and saw dozens of stalls, packed with a huge selection culinary delights once again filled Princess Street, Victoria Street, College Street and in the High Street to Chapel Street.

Dotted amongst the stalls were street performers and musicians to entertain revellers

A free cooking school took place in the Methodist church with professional chef Chrissie Godfrey, while Zara Emily held a screen printing workshop in the Baptist church.

Organiser Bev Milner Simonds thanked everyone who took part in spite of the 'troubling weather'.

The Unusual Pork Pie and Meat Pie Company

She said: "Despite the Met Office doom and gloom people came and supported their local producers.

"We look forward to returning to Weston's Winter Gardens on December 15 for our first festive festival."