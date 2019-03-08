Advanced search

The Thinking Drinkers promise the audience five free drinks

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2019

The Thinking Drinkers bring their new show Heroes of Hooch to Bristol next month. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

The Thinking Drinkers bring their new show Heroes of Hooch to Bristol next month. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Steve Ullathorne

The Thinking Drinkers will head to the South West with their brand new show, Heroes of Hooch, next month.

The 'alco-demic' adventurers return with a hilarious and intoxicating imbibing expedition in search of history's most extraordinary elbow-benders - and they are giving every audience member several free drinks along the way.

Hoping to help the audience 'drink less, drink better', The Thinking Drinkers will raise a glass to the heroic men and women who have cunningly used alcohol to help them achieve great things

The pair promise: "You'll laugh a lot, you'll learn a lot, and you'll get five free drinks."

The Thinking Drinkers will be at The Hen And Chicken, in North Street, in Bristol, on November 22.

The show will start at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.15pm.

Tickets, priced £17, are available from the box office on 01179 663143 or www.henandchicken.com

