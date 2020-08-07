Nine pubs and cafés signed up to Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A table set for an al fresco lunch with friends. Picture: Getty Images Melanie Hobson

People are being encouraged to dine out as a number of restaurants, cafés and pubs are participating in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

The initiative will allow people to benefit from 50 per cent off the price of their meals, up to the value of £10 a head, when dining out from Monday to Wednesday in August – the Government will reimburse the restaurant the remaining amount.

The scheme aims to boost the hospitality industry following months of coronavirus lockdown, and a number of establishments have signed up in the area in a bid to boost numbers coming through the doors.

Here are nine cafés and pubs taking part in the scheme in North Somerset and Somerset:

Old Farmhouse in Trendlewood Way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Old Farmhouse in Trendlewood Way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Old Farmhouse in Trendlewood Way, Nailsea

The pub offers Sunday Carvery table service and the businesses is open six days a week.

The Old Library in Lovelinch Gardens, Long Ashton

Lee Bavetta with wife Sara, Ashleigh and Jamie McAllister outside The Old Library. Picture: The Old Library Lee Bavetta with wife Sara, Ashleigh and Jamie McAllister outside The Old Library. Picture: The Old Library

The establishment, which opened in June last year, offers people pizza, well-sourced coffee and a selection of wines.

The Coffee House in High Street, Weston

As well as coffee, the café serves up hot chocolate, espresso ice creams, toasties and cakes.

The Coffee House in High Street, Weston. Picture: Google Street View The Coffee House in High Street, Weston. Picture: Google Street View

The Corner Café in High Street, Portishead

The café reopened this month and now offers collection, deliveries and an eat-in service.

Coates House in High Street, Nailsea

Harriet Crawford with the 8,000 calorie Monster Mega Challenge breakfast at The Corner Cafe, Portishead, Somerset. See swns story SWCAFE. A cafe has launched a gut-busting challenge - an 8,000 calorie breakfast featuring 59 ITEMS of food. The 'Monster Mega Breakfast' contains six rashers of bacon, six sausages, six eggs, two thee-egg omelettes, four portions of fried potatoes and four portions of mushrooms. It also comes with six slices of black pudding, six hash browns, one bowl of chips, four onion rings, four slices of toast, two fried bread, half a grilled tomato, two portions of beans and two portions of tomatoes. Challengers are given an hour to down the #15 meal, which they can wash down with either a pint of milkshake or a can of energy drink. But it is so large that nobody has yet managed to complete the meal at the Corner Cafe in Portishead near Bristol. Despite the huge array of products in the feast, the cafe can whip up a Monster Mega Breakfast in just ten minutes. Harriet Crawford with the 8,000 calorie Monster Mega Challenge breakfast at The Corner Cafe, Portishead, Somerset. See swns story SWCAFE. A cafe has launched a gut-busting challenge - an 8,000 calorie breakfast featuring 59 ITEMS of food. The 'Monster Mega Breakfast' contains six rashers of bacon, six sausages, six eggs, two thee-egg omelettes, four portions of fried potatoes and four portions of mushrooms. It also comes with six slices of black pudding, six hash browns, one bowl of chips, four onion rings, four slices of toast, two fried bread, half a grilled tomato, two portions of beans and two portions of tomatoes. Challengers are given an hour to down the #15 meal, which they can wash down with either a pint of milkshake or a can of energy drink. But it is so large that nobody has yet managed to complete the meal at the Corner Cafe in Portishead near Bristol. Despite the huge array of products in the feast, the cafe can whip up a Monster Mega Breakfast in just ten minutes.

The establishment has recently launched its new menu, which features fresh fillet of hake, eggs in purgatory and n’duja spiced scotch egg on Tabasco mayo.

Tiffin Tea House and Eatery at The Beach, Clevedon

The eatery serves takeaway fish and chips, all-day breakfast, fruit and veg, eggs and much more.

Coates House in High Street, Nailsea. Picture: Google Street View Coates House in High Street, Nailsea. Picture: Google Street View

Ring O’ Bells in St Mary’s Grove, Nailsea

The family-friendly pub offers people home-cooked food with a selection of ales, ciders and wines.

The Bath Arms in Bath Street, Cheddar

Tiffin Tea House in The Beach, Clevedon. Picture: Google Steet View Tiffin Tea House in The Beach, Clevedon. Picture: Google Steet View

The Bath Arms reopened in July and serves traditional pub food, including fish and chips, sandwiches and salads.

The Oakhouse Hotel in The Square, Axbridge

The Oakhouse serves takeaway food every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and offers a selection of local gins.

Revamped playground Ring O Bells, Nailsea. Revamped playground Ring O Bells, Nailsea.

To find out what eateries are taking part near you, log on to www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant



























































































































