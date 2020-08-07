Nine pubs and cafés signed up to Eat Out to Help Out scheme
PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 August 2020
Melanie Hobson
People are being encouraged to dine out as a number of restaurants, cafés and pubs are participating in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme this month.
The initiative will allow people to benefit from 50 per cent off the price of their meals, up to the value of £10 a head, when dining out from Monday to Wednesday in August – the Government will reimburse the restaurant the remaining amount.
The scheme aims to boost the hospitality industry following months of coronavirus lockdown, and a number of establishments have signed up in the area in a bid to boost numbers coming through the doors.
Here are nine cafés and pubs taking part in the scheme in North Somerset and Somerset:
The Old Farmhouse in Trendlewood Way, Nailsea
The pub offers Sunday Carvery table service and the businesses is open six days a week.
The Old Library in Lovelinch Gardens, Long Ashton
The establishment, which opened in June last year, offers people pizza, well-sourced coffee and a selection of wines.
The Coffee House in High Street, Weston
As well as coffee, the café serves up hot chocolate, espresso ice creams, toasties and cakes.
The Corner Café in High Street, Portishead
The café reopened this month and now offers collection, deliveries and an eat-in service.
Coates House in High Street, Nailsea
The establishment has recently launched its new menu, which features fresh fillet of hake, eggs in purgatory and n’duja spiced scotch egg on Tabasco mayo.
Tiffin Tea House and Eatery at The Beach, Clevedon
The eatery serves takeaway fish and chips, all-day breakfast, fruit and veg, eggs and much more.
Ring O’ Bells in St Mary’s Grove, Nailsea
The family-friendly pub offers people home-cooked food with a selection of ales, ciders and wines.
The Bath Arms in Bath Street, Cheddar
The Bath Arms reopened in July and serves traditional pub food, including fish and chips, sandwiches and salads.
The Oakhouse Hotel in The Square, Axbridge
The Oakhouse serves takeaway food every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and offers a selection of local gins.
To find out what eateries are taking part near you, log on to www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant
