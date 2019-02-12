Advanced search

A vegan fair will be held in North Somerset tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 February 2019

Portishead Vegan Fair will be held this weekend.

Archant

A wide range of vegan treats and products will be showcased in North Somerset this weekend.

Portishead Vegan Fair will be held at Somerset Hall, in High Street, on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

The popularity of veganism continues to grow, with tens of thousands of people taking part in the ‘Veganuary’ challenge last month – ditching all meat and dairy products to kick off the new year.

Many have made the habit stick, and the fair is the chance for new vegans to learn more about the lifestyle.

Tasty food and drink will be showcased, plus a range of vegan clothing, household items and beauty products will be on offer.

Vegan Punks will be present, and will deliver a range of talks, workshops and demonstrations for people looking for tips.

Tickets for the fair, priced £2, will be available on the door.

For more information, log on to www.veganfairs.co.uk

